Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,446 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sprinklr by 228.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 708,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 235,111 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $8,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,178.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,178.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,245 shares of company stock worth $1,776,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

