SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s previous close.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

