Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $223.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPOT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spotify Technology Price Performance
NYSE:SPOT opened at $267.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.46.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Stock Average Calculator
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.