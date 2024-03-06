Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $223.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after buying an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $267.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

