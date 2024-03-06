Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 172.50 ($2.19) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 145 ($1.84). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded down GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175.91 ($2.23). 19,373,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,954.58, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.50 ($2.46).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

