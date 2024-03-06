Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 172.50 ($2.19) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 145 ($1.84). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.
Spirent Communications Price Performance
Shares of SPT stock traded down GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175.91 ($2.23). 19,373,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,954.58, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.50 ($2.46).
About Spirent Communications
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.