SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4,254.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.19% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $88,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

