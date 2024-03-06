S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $425.77. 548,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,281. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

