Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$182.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.4 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

SOHO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 61,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,396. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

