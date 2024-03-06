Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOI. TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $92,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

