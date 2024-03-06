SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 409,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,088,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

