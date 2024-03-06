SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.73

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.73 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 130288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.5 %

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $12,373,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,039,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 69,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,378,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

