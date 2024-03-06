SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Plans $0.07 Interim Dividend

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SKY Network Television Limited, an entertainment company, provides sport and entertainment media services, and telecommunications services in New Zealand and internationally. The company provides commercial music, broadcasting services, entertainment quizzes, advertising, content generation, subscription and marketing, and streaming and management services, as well as data analytics services for sports.

