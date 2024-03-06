Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 13.1% in February

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

EDTK opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 46.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

