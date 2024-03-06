SingularityNET Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $948.51 million and approximately $393.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,618.21 or 0.99939849 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.96 or 0.00145460 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,437,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,676,352.3524673 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.8790439 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $332,930,584.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

