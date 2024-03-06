Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of 666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sinclair to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $858.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Sinclair last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sinclair by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sinclair by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

