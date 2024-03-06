Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.15. 343,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 913,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Specifically, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $42,873.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,380.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.