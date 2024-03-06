Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Price Performance

Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Sientra alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.