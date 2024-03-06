Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Expro Group Holdings’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Expro Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Expro Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Expro Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after buying an additional 338,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

