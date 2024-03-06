Sidoti Csr Comments on Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFRFree Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Luxfer Trading Down 0.8 %

Luxfer stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -650.00%.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.