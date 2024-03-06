Sidoti Csr Comments on Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Luxfer Trading Down 0.8 %
Luxfer stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 million, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer
Luxfer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -650.00%.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Luxfer
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.