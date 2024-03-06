Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Declines By 5.9%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Chemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chemours Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Chemours by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Chemours by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 336,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.