Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Declines By 5.9%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chemours Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 336,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
