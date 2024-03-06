Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Increases By 11.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,940,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 26,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after purchasing an additional 695,180 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of JD opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

