Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Grows By 11.8%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

International Paper stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

