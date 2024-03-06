Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Grows By 9.4%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $234.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.
In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
