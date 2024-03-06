Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Grows By 9.4%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 31st total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $234.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

