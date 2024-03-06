Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Rises By 11.1%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 16,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 423.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 277,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 1,174.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 557,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 513,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

i-80 Gold stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.71.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.