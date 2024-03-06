Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Declines By 7.7%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 301,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,781. Graham has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.58.

About Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

