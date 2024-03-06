Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expands By 9.3%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 573.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $509.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

