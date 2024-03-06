Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 7.5%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 20,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 396,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,850,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,957. The company has a market capitalization of $282.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

