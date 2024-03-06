Short Interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Drops By 8.0%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 18,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,399. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,933 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $6.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
