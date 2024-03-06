Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Drops By 8.1%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCLP remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,779. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.