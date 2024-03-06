Short Interest in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Expands By 9.0%

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Contango Ore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,490 shares of company stock worth $132,076 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 309,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Contango Ore by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Ore Stock Up 0.6 %

CTGO opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $172.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Featured Articles

