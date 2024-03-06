Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Rises By 12.3%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 18,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CDE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

