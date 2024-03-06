Short Interest in Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Drops By 6.0%

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Cenntro Stock Performance

Shares of CENN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 17,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,902. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Cenntro has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Get Cenntro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cenntro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cenntro during the second quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenntro by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenntro by 145.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Its purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve various corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company primarily operates in 16 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.