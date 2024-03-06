Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Drops By 5.1%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $720.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.24. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.