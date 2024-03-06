Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Grows By 11.0%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock valued at $628,435 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,041. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.