Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Decreases By 5.2%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARMP stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

