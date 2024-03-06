Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Expands By 8.6%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,748,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.4 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 181,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

