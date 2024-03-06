Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Grows By 10.9%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.
