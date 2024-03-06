Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Grows By 12.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AlloVir Price Performance

AlloVir stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,830 shares of company stock worth $69,465. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AlloVir by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.