Shelton Capital Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.1 %

OLLI stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

