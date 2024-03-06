Shelton Capital Management Has $214,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $13,449,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,708,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,833,652.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $13,449,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,708,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,833,652.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.