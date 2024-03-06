Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,762.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

