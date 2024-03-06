Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 221,353 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1,112.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.09% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,403 shares of company stock worth $645,352. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

