Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 216,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 81,390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

