Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Down 0.3 %

OneMain stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

