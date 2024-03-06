Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,381 shares of company stock worth $84,736,590 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.42 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

