Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.83 Million Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770,195 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $15,318,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 559,315 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

SunPower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

About SunPower

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.