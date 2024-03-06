Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $552.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.69. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

