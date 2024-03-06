Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 124.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

