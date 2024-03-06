Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 36,327 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $190,156.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,544,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,049,723.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 167,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

