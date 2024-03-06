Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 930.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

