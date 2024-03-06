Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

